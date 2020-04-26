American Football

Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 NFL Draft review

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

2 (49).

Chase Claypool, WR

6-4, 238, Notre Dame

Las Vegas Raiders 2020 NFL Draft reviewLas Vegas Raiders 2020 NFL Draft review
American Football

Las Vegas Raiders 2020 NFL Draft review

32 MINUTES AGO

3 (102). Alex Highsmith, OLB

6-3, 248, Charlotte

4 (124). Anthony McFarland, Jr., RB

5-8, 208, Maryland

4 (135). Kevin Dotson, G

6-4, 321, Louisiana-Lafayette

6 (198). Antoine Brooks, Jr., S

5-11, 220, Maryland

7 (232). Carlos Davis, DT

6-2, 313, Nebraska

Grade: B-

The Steelers were rather quiet, operating without a first-round pick after
acquiring Minkah Fitzpatrick (a major boost to this grade), but they attacked
several needs. Claypool and Highsmith were a tad rich, but the Steelers are
experts on wideouts, and Highsmith provides nice depth behind franchise-tagged
Bud Dupree. Dotson should help inside after Ramon Foster retired, though
Pittsburgh failed to adequately replace nose tackle Javon Hargrave.

Best pick

We could cheat and say Fitzpatrick, but McFarland was a very nice addition on
Day 3. An explosive back with a compact build, he can contribute early as both
a runner and receiver. He also provides insurance with James Conner entering a
contract year.

Upside pick

The Steelers have been the league's best at developing wide receivers, and
they nabbed a monster talent with their first pick. Claypool's workout at the
NFL Scouting Combine drew comparisons to Calvin Johnson, a great indication of
his sky-high ceiling.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

Kansas City Chiefs 2020 NFL Draft reviewKansas City Chiefs 2020 NFL Draft review
American Football

Kansas City Chiefs 2020 NFL Draft review

AN HOUR AGO
Denver Broncos 2020 NFL Draft reviewDenver Broncos 2020 NFL Draft review
American Football

Denver Broncos 2020 NFL Draft review

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
American Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleNew York Jets 2020 NFL Draft review
Next articleJacksonville Jaguars 2020 NFL Draft review