Player reaction to approval of new NFL labour agreement

The new 10-year labor deal extends through the 2030 season and offers increased compensation for every minimum-salary player, or about 60% of the NFL.

- - -

"The democratic process has played itself out. We must be committed to unifying our current and former members. While I don’t agree with the decision because of its negative impacts on some current and former players, I do respect our process and will push forward accordingly," said Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia Eagles safety.

- - -

"We are all trying to make it better. We didn’t succeed," said Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers cornerback.

- - -

"Well done, De," said New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in offering his support for the new agreement and the work of NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith.

- - -

"We have labor peace for the next 10 years so let’s come together as one and maximize it together," said Alex Mack, Atlanta Falcons center.

- - -

"Can’t believe we agreed to that lol. We can only play this game for so long and y’all didn’t want everything we could get out of it?" said Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts tight end.

- - -

"This CBA was shortsighted and constructed to benefit the players who made the majority of the league. Yes minimum salary was raised but at the cost of the players who paved the way physically/psychologically just to be short changed w/o a voice to defend their benefits. Sad." said Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals running back.

- - -

"We understand and know that players have been split on this deal. Going forward, it is out duty to lead, however, we may feel as individuals, to bring our men together," said JC Tretter, Cleveland Browns center and new NFLPA players' president.

- - -

"I’m gutted for the families who’s livelihoods depend on their disability benefits. I’m blown away that many current players don’t realize how bad the economics of this deal are and voted it through," said Eric Reid, Carolina Panthers safety.

- - - "Wow yall really let me down," said Damien Wilson, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker.

- - -

"Pros and cons in every agreement. I think it was a good deal with some meat still left on the bone," said Will Compton, Las Vegas Raider linebacker. (Compiled by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar)