American Football

Players association advises against group workouts after surge in COVID-19 cases

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

By Amy Tennery

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - NFL players should avoid engaging in group workouts as COVID-19 cases are rising again in the United States, the medical director of the sport's players association said on Saturday.

Major League Soccer (MLS), National Football League (NFL), National Hockey League (NHL) and Major League Baseball (MLB) all confirmed positive tests in a single 24-hours period Friday.

American Football

Memorial to late Redskins' owner Marshall removed, calls for name change intensify

A DAY AGO

"It is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts," NFLPA Medical Director Thom Mayer said in a statement.

"It is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences."

The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The COVID-19 outbreak has claimed more than 121,000 lives in the United States, and there has been a surge in new cases in several states this week.

Teams from the MLB and the NHL, including the Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Lightning, closed Florida facilities on Friday after some players tested positive, casting doubt on the return of professional sports in North America.

The NFL said on Thursday that it would "make adjustments as necessary" to keep players safe after top U.S. health official Anthony Fauci cast doubt on the 2020 season, which is set to kick off in September. (Reporting , editing by Pritha Sarkar)

American Football

NFL-Healthy Gronkowski says Brady 'icing on the cake' of NFL return

YESTERDAY AT 18:50
American Football

Report: Some NFL coaches want season delayed

18/06/2020 AT 17:22
Related Topics
American Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

American Football

Memorial to late Redskins' owner Marshall removed, calls for name change intensify

A DAY AGO
American Football

NFL-Healthy Gronkowski says Brady 'icing on the cake' of NFL return

YESTERDAY AT 18:50
American Football

Report: Some NFL coaches want season delayed

18/06/2020 AT 17:22
American Football

Fauci casts doubt on football this fall

18/06/2020 AT 15:32

Latest Videos

Play Icon
American Football

Saints safety Malcom Jenkins ‘hurt’ by Drew Brees comments: ‘I can’t let this slide’

00:00:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Kaepernick explains decision to snub NFL session

00:01:20
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Patriots honoured with parade in Boston

00:00:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Lady Gaga jumps off stage during Super Bowl half-time show

00:00:25
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

12 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

YESTERDAY AT 16:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:29
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
UEFA Women's Championship

Karen Bardsley to miss rest of Euros with leg fracture

01/08/2017 AT 11:00
Liga

FFF president: Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'

15/06/2017 AT 09:53
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

YESTERDAY AT 08:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
French Open men

Was Nadal's 'La Decima' the greatest Grand Slam victory of all time?

13/06/2017 AT 10:30
Premier League

Dele Alli: I’m not going to stop being aggressive

28/03/2017 AT 08:13
Football

South Korea results from 2002 World Cup now under scrutiny

29/05/2015 AT 11:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleMemorial to late Redskins' owner Marshall removed, calls for name change intensify
Next articleAtletico go third in La Liga with nervy win over Valladolid