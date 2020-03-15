Players vote to approve NFL owners' proposed labour deal

The new 10-year labour deal extends through the 2030 season and offers increased compensation for every minimum-salary player, or about 60% of the NFL.

The players voted to approve ratification by a vote tally of 1,019 to 959, the league's players' association said on Twitter https://twitter.com/NFLPA/status/1239193214986391552/photo/1.

Terms of the new CBA will increase the playoff field to 14 teams from 12 for the 2020 season and give owners the option to expand the regular season to 17 games from 16 as early as 2021.

Adding one regular season game for each of the NFL's 32 teams had been one of the more divisive elements of the deal and a number of prominent players considered it a health risk.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond)