American Football

President Trump 'will not watch NFL and US Soccer' if players kneel during national anthem

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Donald Trump

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
13 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

US President Donald Trump says he will not watch the US Soccer national teams or the NFL if players are allowed to kneel during the national anthem.

  • 'We were wrong' - NFL commissioner regrets stance on player protests, condemns racism
  • Trump: Brees shouldn't have backed off flag comments
All Sports

From Osaka to LeBron, Shiffrin to Joshua: The champions making their voices heard

11/06/2020 AT 07:52

The United States Soccer Federation repealed its requirement that players stand during the national anthem on Wednesday, saying the policy was wrong and detracted from the Black Lives Matter movement.

Last weekend, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league made mistakes in not listening to players in a video on Friday, denouncing racism in the United States amid widespread protests over police brutality against black people.

On Thursday, Republican congressman Matt Gaetz criticised the outcome of the US Soccer vote, posting on Twitter: "I'd rather the US not have a soccer team than have a soccer team that won't stand for the National Anthem."

On Saturday, President Trump quote-tweeted Gaetz twice, first posting: "I won't be watching much anymore!" Then added: "And it looks like the NFL is heading in that direction also, but not with me watching!"

Houston Texans star JJ Watt was one of a number of athletes to criticise the stance taken by Gaetz and Trump, saying:

If you still think it’s about disrespecting the flag or our military, you clearly haven’t been listening.

Major League Soccer is set to return on July 8 at Walt Disney World following delays due to COVID-19, while the new NFL season is set to begin on September 10.

US Soccer's ban on kneeling during the anthem came into effect after USWNT player Megan Rapinoe kneeled in 2017 in support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Megan Rapinoe

Image credit: Getty Images

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Kaepernick first kneeled during the anthem in 2016 in protest against police brutality and racial inequality.

Colin Kaepernick

Image credit: Getty Images

American Football

NFL sets Juneteenth as league holiday

YESTERDAY AT 16:52
American Football

Owens says NFL should apologize to Kaepernick

12/06/2020 AT 02:42
Related Topics
American Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

American Football

NFL sets Juneteenth as league holiday

YESTERDAY AT 16:52
American Football

Owens says NFL should apologize to Kaepernick

12/06/2020 AT 02:42
American Football

NFL pledges $250M for social-justice causes

12/06/2020 AT 01:24
American Football

NFL pledges $250 million to fight racism

11/06/2020 AT 23:37

Latest Videos

Play Icon
American Football

Saints safety Malcom Jenkins ‘hurt’ by Drew Brees comments: ‘I can’t let this slide’

00:00:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Kaepernick explains decision to snub NFL session

00:01:20
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Patriots honoured with parade in Boston

00:00:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Lady Gaga jumps off stage during Super Bowl half-time show

00:00:25
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Djokovic warms up by dancing with DJ and pianist before Adria Tour match

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

YESTERDAY AT 22:30
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
UEFA Women's Championship

Martens steers Netherlands to win over Sweden and semi-final spot

29/07/2017 AT 13:05
Football

The Warm-Up: Rooney's rough opening night, Lionesses roar into quarters

28/07/2017 AT 06:47
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

YESTERDAY AT 22:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Snooker

Murphy, Bingham reach China Open second round

27/03/2017 AT 12:02
Premier League

Sanchez must quit rudderless Arsenal, where Wenger punishes winners

05/03/2017 AT 19:54
Motorcycling

Rookie Folger surprised with rapid test pace

19/02/2017 AT 12:22
View more

What's On

Previous articleNFL sets Juneteenth as league holiday