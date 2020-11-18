The game will be conducted virtually using the Madden NFL 21 video game.

Gamemaker EA Sports will team with the NFL to set up a week of matchups with

celebrities, former NFL stars, current NFL players and streamers competing

with the 2021 Pro Bowl rosters. The week's culmination will be the virtual Pro

Bowl, with active players who were selected to the team competing against each

other.

American Football NFL tops 50 positive tests for 2nd straight week 12 HOURS AGO

"Even amidst unparalleled change across the sports industry, we are excited to

transition many of the signature components of the Pro Bowl -- which will go

virtual in Madden NFL 21 -- into a new innovative experience for our players

and fans," NFL executive vice president of club business and events Peter

O'Reilly said in a statement. "We remain committed to using our Pro Bowl

platform to empower fans to virtually celebrate the best players in the game."

Electronic Arts executive vice president of marketing, commercial &

positive play Chris Bruzzo added in a statement, "We are transforming the Pro

Bowl for fans everywhere and bringing another amazing NFL experience to life

in the way only Madden NFL can. We're excited to work closely with the NFL,

our long-time partner, to move the Pro Bowl to the virtual fields of Madden

NFL and be part of the first high-profile sporting event to go virtual. Our

community is hungry for more interactive experiences, so we are always working

to create more opportunities to bring them closer to the sports they love."

Pro Bowl balloting started Tuesday at NFL.com/ProBowlVote and will continue

through Dec. 17. Voting will also be allowed through Madden NFL 21 Mobile and

Madden NFL 21 on consoles, and Twitter votes will be accepted Dec. 1-17 using

#ProBowlVote.

On Dec. 18, NFL players and coaches will cast their Pro Bowl ballots. The

voting will be weighed evenly between fan ballots, player ballots and coach

ballots, with 44 players getting selected from each conference.

The Pro Bowl originally was scheduled for Jan. 31 in Las Vegas, ahead of Super

Bowl LV in Tampa on Feb. 7

--Field Level Media

American Football NFL digs into alleged Oct. 15 Antonio Brown incident 12 HOURS AGO