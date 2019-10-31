QB Allen set for NFL debut as Broncos host Browns

Their opponent on Sunday will debut its sixth starter at that

position since future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning retired after the 2015

season.

Brandon Allen will take his first regular-season NFL snap when the Broncos

host the Browns this week, after Denver announced Joe Flacco will miss time

with a herniated disc in his neck. Allen, who was drafted by Jacksonville in

2016 and also spent time on the Los Angeles Rams' roster, got the nod to lead

the 2-6 Broncos.

Allen will try to jump-start an offense that has struggled at times and had

players grumbling about the play calling. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders

hinted at his frustration after a loss to Kansas City on Oct. 17; less than a

week later, he was traded to San Francisco.

Flacco said he thought the play calling was too conservative after last

Sunday's loss to Indianapolis. Head coach Vic Fangio said Flacco wasn't being

benched for his comments -- the change is due to his injury.

Now Allen is in the spotlight, at least until the Broncos decide if they want

to give rookie second-rounder Drew Lock a chance after the Week 10 bye.

Allen's teammates are confident in his abilities.

"First of all, Brandon is a very intelligent dude," running back Phillip

Lindsay said. "I was very shocked and surprised when he first got here how

well he got the terminology so fast and how confident and calm he is. I'm

excited to see what he has to offer. I think he's going to move around a lot,

and I think he's going to take shots and stuff."

Denver will face a Cleveland team dealing with its own adversity. The Browns

(2-5) have lost three straight and are facing an uphill climb to reach the

postseason. They're coming off a 27-13 loss in New England in Week 8 and look

to start a playoff push against a struggling Broncos team.

Despite Denver's losing record, its defense has been solid for most of the

year and presents a challenge. Chris Harris Jr. is still the top cornerback

and will likely draw the assignment of shadowing Odell Beckham Jr., and

Cleveland's banged-up offensive line will try to stop defensive lineman Derek

Wolfe and linebacker Von Miller from getting to Mayfield.

"Von Miller speaks for himself. He is one of the best in the league," Browns

head coach Freddie Kitchens said Wednesday. "The secondary is good. When they

have given up 40 yards or less rushing, they have created six turnovers and

they have won the game. When they did not, they lost the game, and even those

games came down to a last-second field goal. This is a very, very good

football team we are playing."

Mayfield drew attention Wednesday when he abruptly left a media session after

a testy exchange with a reporter.

He then posted on Twitter in response, saying, "My sense of urgency is at an

all-time high. And if I offend anybody along the way... that's too bad."

The Browns beat the Broncos 17-16 in Denver last year, with Mayfield throwing

for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Nick Chubb added 100

rushing yards on 20 carries.

--Field Level Media