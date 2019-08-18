Raiders' Brown practices; NFL reportedly flunks helmet

"He took all the reps today in our walkthrough," Gruden said. "He showed great

retention, and we'll see what happens here with this afternoon; we're going to

have a walkthrough today as well. We have a lot of guys that can't practice so

we'll pick it up tomorrow."

Brown had taken part in just one walkthrough and one full-speed practice in

training camp before Saturday, as his feet recover from blisters caused by a

cryotherapy mishap. He also had been absent from the team last week while

trying to sort out an issue with his helmet, as his old one is no longer

approved for NFL use because it is more than 10 years old.

One of Brown's potential solutions to his helmet conundrum can apparently be

ruled out. Brown has used social media to seek out versions of his helmet

model -- the Schutt AiR Advantage -- that are less than 10 years old, but Pro

Football Talk reported late Saturday night that the NFL tested a 2011 version

this week, and it failed.

Per the report, the league believes any Schutt AiR Advantage helmet, whether

from the last 10 years or not, will not pass testing.

After Pro Football Talk posted a story about the subject on Twitter, Brown

responded with a tweet apparently accusing the NFL of racial prejudice, using

the N-word and writing "Super Prejudice unbelievable!"

It's unclear what helmet Brown has been wearing during practices with the

Raiders, or if he'll have an approved one to use when he returns to full-speed

sessions.

The league's requirement of approved helmets technically applies to all

practices and games, with teams at risk of punishment for any of their players

who practice or play with disapproved helmets.

--Field Level Media