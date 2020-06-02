American Football

Rams' Donald favored to win NFL Def. Player of Year award

ByReuters
26 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald is favored to capture his third NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2020, according to a pair of sportsbooks.

Donald, who won the honor in 2017 and 2018, is +750 to reclaim the award at
Bet MGM and +700 in the eyes of DraftKings.

Should the defensive tackle do so, Donald would join Houston Texans star J.J.
Watt (2012, 2014, 2015) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor (1981,
1982, 1986) as the lone three-time winners of the award.

Donald, 29, saw his statistics dip after registering a career-best 20.5 sacks
and 41 quarterback hits in 2018. He had 12.5 sacks to go along with 24 QB
hits, 48 tackles and two forced fumbles in 2019.

Chicago Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack (+1,000 Bet MGM, +1,200 DraftKings),
J.J. Watt (+1,200 Bet MGM, +1,200 DraftKings) and brother T.J. Watt (+1,500
Bet MGM, +1,200 DraftKings) of the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the mix of
favorites.

Fellow brothers Nick Bosa (+1,300 Bet MGM, +1,000 DraftKings) of the San
Francisco 49ers and Joey Bosa (+2,500 Bet MGM, +2,000 DraftKings) of the Los
Angeles Chargers are also contenders for the award.

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who won the award last year,
is listed at +1,500 by Bet MGM and +1,600 by DraftKings. Gilmore was the first
true cornerback to win the award since Deion Sanders in 1994 (Charles Woodson
was a nickelback/safety in 2009).

Washington Redskins rookie Chase Young (+5,000 Bet MGM, +6,000 DraftKings) and
Jacksonville Jaguars star Yannick Ngakoue (+8,000 Bet MGM, +8,000 DraftKings)
could pay a pretty penny if you're inclined to go with a long shot.

--Field Level Media

What's On (2)

