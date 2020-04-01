Rang: NFL draft prospects facing critical decision on medical re-checks
Top prospects looking to prove their health or full recovery from injury are being given the option of replacing the valuable medical re-check process, but at a considerable risk to those players.
While the 40-yard dash and bench press totals generate most of the buzz at the
annual NFL Scouting Combine, medical evaluations conducted there each year
play a more significant role in determining the final draft status of players.
Personnel departments take the medical evaluations so seriously that each year
dozens of players are asked to return to Indianapolis in the final weeks prior
to the draft for a re-check.
But according to multiple NFL sources, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,
the NFL has altered its plans this year. Word reached player agents Tuesday
night that prospects for the upcoming 2020 draft will have the option of going
through a re-check by a third-party doctor, who then could forward updated
information to the league's 32 teams.
This is a major change.
Until Tuesday night, NFL teams and agents had been working under the
presumption that medical re-checks would not be offered this year, going the
way of the canceled Pro Day workouts and team visits which normally keep
scouts, coaches and general managers traveling throughout the spring.
"It is not an ideal situation, obviously," said one highly ranked team
executive speaking on the condition of anonymity, "but it does provide some
potentially very important information in a safe and fair manner."
Similar to how scouts have developed relationships with college coaches across
the country in the hopes of gleaning extra information on prospects, team
doctors have their own network of associates in the medical community.
"You would rather hear from your own team's doctor -- or the doctor who
performed the actual surgery on the player, of course -- but you have to trust
in the ethics of the medical professionals," the executive explained.
"It complicates things a bit, but competitive balance is why the league opted
to shut down facilities across the country. This helps assure that every team
is getting the same information."
While potentially quite helpful to teams, affected prospects (and their
agents) are left with a big decision about whether to participate.
A player's stock can skyrocket or plummet based on the information learned in
a medical re-check.
Players coming off surgery -- such as Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, TCU
offensive tackle Lucas Niang and Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall -- might be
compelled to undergo the testing, bypassing any personal fears they may have
in leaving home while much of the country is facing a mandated lockdown.
That pressure is disconcerting to some. Others feel worse for those left
outside of the process.
"You feel for the players who weren't invited to the Combine in the first
place," longtime agent Doug Hendrickson of Wasserman admitted, adding that
veteran free agents have likely been impacted by a lack of updated medical
information as well.
"Before investing in a veteran player, teams want to have their own doctors
get their hands on players. Rather than traveling with clients, attending Pro
Days or whatever, our day is now spent navigating phones, slowing the process.
The whole process has changed and continues to change," Hendrickson said.
While complicated, all approached did feel that the NFL is doing a good job of
maintaining equity, with each looking forward to the upcoming draft, which
kicks off April 23.
"I think every year you hear people say -- scouts and coaches and personnel
people -- that 90 percent of the evaluation is off the tape," said Denver
Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. "The other 10 percent is the combine and Pro
Days and all the other stuff that goes on with it. This is the year it will
really be tested. It will be 90 percent what you see on tape, and we'll go
from there."
--By Rob Rang, Field Level Media