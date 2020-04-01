Rang: NFL draft prospects facing critical decision on medical re-checks

While the 40-yard dash and bench press totals generate most of the buzz at the

annual NFL Scouting Combine, medical evaluations conducted there each year

play a more significant role in determining the final draft status of players.

Personnel departments take the medical evaluations so seriously that each year

dozens of players are asked to return to Indianapolis in the final weeks prior

to the draft for a re-check.

But according to multiple NFL sources, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,

the NFL has altered its plans this year. Word reached player agents Tuesday

night that prospects for the upcoming 2020 draft will have the option of going

through a re-check by a third-party doctor, who then could forward updated

information to the league's 32 teams.

This is a major change.

Until Tuesday night, NFL teams and agents had been working under the

presumption that medical re-checks would not be offered this year, going the

way of the canceled Pro Day workouts and team visits which normally keep

scouts, coaches and general managers traveling throughout the spring.

"It is not an ideal situation, obviously," said one highly ranked team

executive speaking on the condition of anonymity, "but it does provide some

potentially very important information in a safe and fair manner."

Similar to how scouts have developed relationships with college coaches across

the country in the hopes of gleaning extra information on prospects, team

doctors have their own network of associates in the medical community.

"You would rather hear from your own team's doctor -- or the doctor who

performed the actual surgery on the player, of course -- but you have to trust

in the ethics of the medical professionals," the executive explained.

"It complicates things a bit, but competitive balance is why the league opted

to shut down facilities across the country. This helps assure that every team

is getting the same information."

While potentially quite helpful to teams, affected prospects (and their

agents) are left with a big decision about whether to participate.

A player's stock can skyrocket or plummet based on the information learned in

a medical re-check.

Players coming off surgery -- such as Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, TCU

offensive tackle Lucas Niang and Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall -- might be

compelled to undergo the testing, bypassing any personal fears they may have

in leaving home while much of the country is facing a mandated lockdown.

That pressure is disconcerting to some. Others feel worse for those left

outside of the process.

"You feel for the players who weren't invited to the Combine in the first

place," longtime agent Doug Hendrickson of Wasserman admitted, adding that

veteran free agents have likely been impacted by a lack of updated medical

information as well.

"Before investing in a veteran player, teams want to have their own doctors

get their hands on players. Rather than traveling with clients, attending Pro

Days or whatever, our day is now spent navigating phones, slowing the process.

The whole process has changed and continues to change," Hendrickson said.

While complicated, all approached did feel that the NFL is doing a good job of

maintaining equity, with each looking forward to the upcoming draft, which

kicks off April 23.

"I think every year you hear people say -- scouts and coaches and personnel

people -- that 90 percent of the evaluation is off the tape," said Denver

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. "The other 10 percent is the combine and Pro

Days and all the other stuff that goes on with it. This is the year it will

really be tested. It will be 90 percent what you see on tape, and we'll go

from there."

--By Rob Rang, Field Level Media