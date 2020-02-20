Ravens' Harbaugh to miss NFL combine after surgery

Harbaugh, 57, reportedly underwent the surgery two weeks ago and his travel

has been limited since the procedure.

ESPN said Harbaugh's recovery is going well.

Harbaugh won NFL Coach of the Year honors in 2019 while guiding the Ravens to

a 14-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

However, the Ravens were pummeled by Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans in

the divisional round of the playoffs. Henry rushed for 195 yards in

Tennessee's 28-12 victory.

Harbaugh has a 118-74 regular-season record in 12 years with Baltimore. The

Ravens won the Super Bowl following the 2012 season.

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams are not sending the

majority of their coaching staffs to Indianapolis, according to a recent ESPN

report. The Broncos feel the assistants can make better use of their time by

watching film in Denver, while the Rams are prioritizing having new

coordinators Kevin O'Connell (offensive) and Brandon Staley (defensive) stay

in Los Angeles to implement new systems.

Rams coach Sean McVay reportedly plans to spend just one day in Indianapolis,

fulfilling media obligations before returning to Los Angeles.

--Field Level Media