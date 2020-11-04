Linebackers ﻿Tyus Bowser﻿, ﻿L.J. Fort﻿, Malik Harrison, ﻿Matthew Judon﻿ and Patrick Queen, as well as defensive backs ﻿Terrell Bonds﻿ and ﻿DeShon Elliott were added to the list, which is for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with someone who has.

Humphrey returned a positive test after playing in the Ravens' 28-24 defeat by Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Several teams have reported positive tests among players and personnel since the season began and the NFL on Tuesday said it would enhance its safety protocols, instructing teams to broaden the use of face coverings and improve social distancing. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

