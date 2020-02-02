Ravens QB Jackson named unanimous NFL MVP

Jackson swept all 50 votes from the Associated Press -- as Tom Brady did in

2010 -- to win the award, which was announced during the NFL Honors ceremony

in Miami the night before Super Bowl LIV.

Jackson, 23, had a historic season in his second year in the NFL, throwing for

3,127 yards, a league-high 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions while also

breaking Michael Vick's single-season rushing record for a quarterback.

Jackson piled up 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, averaging a

league-best 6.9 yards per carry.

As a team, the Ravens set an NFL record for total rushing yards in a season

(3,296), finishing the regular season on a 12-game win streak to earn the

AFC's top seed in the playoffs.

Baltimore, which went on to lose its first playoff game against the Tennessee

Titans, cleaned up in other regular-season awards as well. John Harbaugh was

named Coach of the Year -- making he and Jackson the first duo to win MVP and

Coach of the Year on the same team since quarterback Cam Newton and Ron Rivera

of the 2015 Panthers -- and offensive coordinator Greg Roman was named

Assistant Coach of the Year.

History was also made on the defensive side, where New England Patriots

cornerback Stephon Gilmore was named Defensive Player of the Year, becoming

the first true cornerback to earn that honor since Deion Sanders in 1994.

Charles Woodson claimed the award in 2009 with the Green Bay Packers, but he

played primarily as a nickelback and safety that year.

Gilmore is the first Patriots player to win the award, which has been

presented annually since 1971. He tied for the NFL lead with six

interceptions, including two he returned for touchdowns, and also tied for the

lead with 20 passes defensed. He had 53 tackles and helped New England finish

No. 1 in total defense (275.9 yards per game) and scoring defense (14.1 points

per game).

For Offensive Player of the Year, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael

Thomas narrowly clipped Jackson, winning by two votes to claim the honor.

Thomas, who broke Marvin Harrison's single-season receptions record with 149,

is the second wideout to ever win the award, joining two-time winner Jerry

Rice (1987-1993).

Among other awards, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill earned one more vote

than San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to win Comeback Player of

the Year. Tannehill emerged from recent injuries and a backup job in Tennessee

to lead the Titans to the AFC Championship Game, while Garoppolo was returning

from a torn ACL.

The 49ers weren't shut out of the awards, however, as No. 2 overall pick Nick

Bosa claimed Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in a landslide.

The No. 1 overall pick, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, won

Offensive Rookie of the Year, beating out Oakland Raiders running back Josh

Jacobs and Titans receiver A.J. Brown.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the fourth time in NFL history

the draft's top two picks won both rookie awards.

--Field Level Media