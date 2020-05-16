Redskins' Latimer arrested on assault, firearm charges

May 16 (Reuters) - NFL wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested shortly after midnight on Saturday on charges including assault in the second degree and illegal discharge of a firearm, according to a Douglas County, Colorado sheriff report.
Latimer, a wide receiver who signed with the Washington Redskins in April, was one of three people taken into custody after authorities responded to a call of shots fired inside an apartment.
"We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office," a Redskins spokesman said. "We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time."
The 27-year-old won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2016 and also previously played for the New York Giants. (Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by David Gregorio)
