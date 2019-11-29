Redskins LB Kerrigan to miss first game of NFL career

Kerrigan, who has started in 139 consecutive regular-season games, has been

ruled out of Sunday's road tilt against the Carolina Panthers (5-6) due to a

concussion.

The 31-year-old Kerrigan has collected 24 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced

fumble this season in 11 games for the Redskins (2-9).

Kerrigan has recorded 435 tackles, 89.0 sacks, 26 forced fumbles and three

interceptions since being selected by Washington with the 16th overall pick of

the 2011 NFL Draft.

The Redskins also ruled out wide receiver Paul Richardson, who is nursing a

hamstring injury.

--Field Level Media