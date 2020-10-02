In an email to league executive vice president Troy Vincent and obtained by
NFL Network, NFL Referees Association executive director Scott Green
complained about Harbaugh's actions during the Ravens' 34-20 loss to Kansas
City on Monday night. The email asked the league to clarify that similar
actions going forward will be subject to penalty.
"Under the current COVID-19 environment and protocols we are dealing with, it
was completely out of line for coach Harbaugh to remove his mask and verbally
confront our official," Green wrote in the email. "His behavior was in direct
violation with the statements and instructions the league has made in an
effort to ensure the safety of players and officials."
In response, Harbaugh said Friday, "I understand that we're all chasing
perfection. We try to be as perfect as we can. It's a pretty hard standard to
hold other people to. But you try to do the best you can. That's all I really
have to say about it."
During the first quarter of the game, cameras caught Harbaugh screaming at
line judge Mark Steinkerchner following a penalty call, with Harbaugh's gaiter
around his neck and the coach's nose and mouth uncovered.
On Wednesday, Harbaugh said, "I don't think there is anybody better than us,
me or our staff, from the beginning of the game to the end of the game," then
later added, "To think in a three-hour heated competitive environment --
especially when you're yelling, that your mask isn't going to fall down for 5
to 10 seconds -- I don't think anybody could be held to that standard."
Green also pointed out Harbaugh's comments after the game, writing in his
email, "Even more troubling are the public comments made by coach Harbaugh
following the game downplaying the incident."
Green later asked, "Additionally, our officials should be told that going
forward, any similar actions by coaches or players in confronting officials at
close proximity without a mask, definitely falls under the definition of
Unsportsmanlike Conduct and subject to a penalty flag."
Five head coaches each have received $100,000 fines and their teams assessed
$250,000 apiece for not complying with the league's rules for coaches and face
coverings so far this season: the San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Shanahan,
Seattle's Pete Carroll, Denver's Vic Fangio, New Orleans' Sean Payton and Las
Vegas' Jon Gruden.
