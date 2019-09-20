Report: Accuser tells NFL that WR Brown sent 'threatening' texts
The female artist who leveled claims earlier this week that New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown made unwanted sexual advances before firing her contacted the NFL Thursday saying that Brown sent her "intimidating and threatening" texts, Sports Illustrated reported.
Already facing a civil lawsuit brought by his former trainer Britney Taylor
over sexual assault allegations, Brown was accused by the artist's attorney of
sending text messages to the artist that were "intimidating and threatening to
our client, in violation of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy."
The letter from lawyer Lisa J. Banks to the NFL stated that her client was
"understandably frightened by these text messages, which are clearly intended
to threaten and intimidate her." Banks also denied that the artist planned to
be seeking money "to compensate her for his sexual misconduct, contrary to his
allegations in the text messages."
According to the SI report, the NFL reached out to Banks within an hour of
receiving her complaint to coordinate a phone call between league
investigators and the artist's counsel.
Per the SI article earlier this week in a story detailing multiple domestic
violence allegations against the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver, Brown met the
artist at a 2017 charity softball game and invited her to his house to create
another piece of artwork. Per her claim, the unnamed artist, who requested
anonymity before speaking about Brown, "was in a kneeling position while
painting and turned to find Brown behind her, naked, holding a small hand
towel over his genitals." The artist continued painting, but "after that, it
all ended abruptly," she told SI.
The report indicated the artist received $2,000 from Brown, who didn't contact
her after the incident. The woman did not plan to file charges or receive
renumeration, though Brown's behavior troubled her, SI reported.
Thursday's report alleged that the artist was included on a group text with
three other unidentified phone numbers that seemingly came from the same
number she was originally given by Brown two years ago. Among other texts
claiming she was a "super broke girl" and prompts to "look up her background
history," the texts reportedly included an accusation that she was lying about
her 2017 claim in order to extort money out of Brown, 31.
"This sort of intimidation and harassment is the reason victims are often so
reluctant to step forward in these cases," Banks told SI Thursday. "We have
confidence the NFL and the Patriots will step in and end this behavior."
After Monday's report was published, Brown's attorney Darren Heitner wrote on
Twitter, "Antonio Brown has reviewed the sexual misconduct allegations made by
an unnamed artist included in a recently published Sports Illustrated article
and denies that he ever engaged in such activities. There will be no further
comment at this time."
Regarding the Taylor civil suit, the league has interviewed her and continues
to investigate, but it is not known whether the league will interview Brown.
Taylor claims Brown sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions,
including once in Pittsburgh, where the wide receiver played for the Steelers
for nine seasons, and twice in Florida.
ESPN also has reported that Brown, who hired Taylor as a trainer after they
attended Central Michigan at the same time, turned down a $2 million
settlement before the suit was filed.
