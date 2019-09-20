Report: Accuser tells NFL that WR Brown sent 'threatening' texts

Already facing a civil lawsuit brought by his former trainer Britney Taylor

over sexual assault allegations, Brown was accused by the artist's attorney of

sending text messages to the artist that were "intimidating and threatening to

our client, in violation of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy."

The letter from lawyer Lisa J. Banks to the NFL stated that her client was

"understandably frightened by these text messages, which are clearly intended

to threaten and intimidate her." Banks also denied that the artist planned to

be seeking money "to compensate her for his sexual misconduct, contrary to his

allegations in the text messages."

According to the SI report, the NFL reached out to Banks within an hour of

receiving her complaint to coordinate a phone call between league

investigators and the artist's counsel.

Per the SI article earlier this week in a story detailing multiple domestic

violence allegations against the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver, Brown met the

artist at a 2017 charity softball game and invited her to his house to create

another piece of artwork. Per her claim, the unnamed artist, who requested

anonymity before speaking about Brown, "was in a kneeling position while

painting and turned to find Brown behind her, naked, holding a small hand

towel over his genitals." The artist continued painting, but "after that, it

all ended abruptly," she told SI.

The report indicated the artist received $2,000 from Brown, who didn't contact

her after the incident. The woman did not plan to file charges or receive

renumeration, though Brown's behavior troubled her, SI reported.

Thursday's report alleged that the artist was included on a group text with

three other unidentified phone numbers that seemingly came from the same

number she was originally given by Brown two years ago. Among other texts

claiming she was a "super broke girl" and prompts to "look up her background

history," the texts reportedly included an accusation that she was lying about

her 2017 claim in order to extort money out of Brown, 31.

"This sort of intimidation and harassment is the reason victims are often so

reluctant to step forward in these cases," Banks told SI Thursday. "We have

confidence the NFL and the Patriots will step in and end this behavior."

After Monday's report was published, Brown's attorney Darren Heitner wrote on

Twitter, "Antonio Brown has reviewed the sexual misconduct allegations made by

an unnamed artist included in a recently published Sports Illustrated article

and denies that he ever engaged in such activities. There will be no further

comment at this time."

Regarding the Taylor civil suit, the league has interviewed her and continues

to investigate, but it is not known whether the league will interview Brown.

Taylor claims Brown sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions,

including once in Pittsburgh, where the wide receiver played for the Steelers

for nine seasons, and twice in Florida.

ESPN also has reported that Brown, who hired Taylor as a trainer after they

attended Central Michigan at the same time, turned down a $2 million

settlement before the suit was filed.

--Field Level Media