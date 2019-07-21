Report: Ex-NFL LB Merriman sued for wrongful death

According to TMZ, the suit alleges Merriman drugged and possibly assaulted

Kimberly Fattorini, who was a Playboy employee, on the night of a party at the

Playboy mansion in Los Angeles. Fattorini's death was ruled accidental and

attributed to a combination of alcohol, cocaine and GHB -- commonly labeled a

date-rape drug -- in her system.

Per the report, the suit claims a text message from Fattorini indicates

Merriman gave her GHB. The suit goes on to allege that Merriman was with

Fattorini, and did not want it known that he was with her, when 911 was called

from a friend's house, where Fattorini was found by first responders

"half-naked with her jeans unzipped and unbuttoned."

The suit also references two alleged text messages, with one of Fattorini's

friends saying, "(sic) Shawn killed her ass, what a idiot," and a

promoter from the party replying, "That dumbass been drugging girls for

years."

A representative for Merriman denied the allegations to TMZ, saying neither

Merriman nor his attorney "have any knowledge of him being named in any

lawsuit."

"This alleged lawsuit is baseless," the representative added. "Shawne attended

an after party more than two years ago where a young woman unfortunately

overdosed.

"...The police thoroughly investigated and found no wrongdoing whatsoever by

Shawne. The fact that they are raising this now, two years after the fact,

demonstrates the baseless nature of these allegations."

Merriman, 35, played eight years in the NFL, earning three Pro Bowl selections

and one first-team All-Pro selection during six years with the San Diego

Chargers. He played two years for the Buffalo Bills from 2011-12 before

retiring.

--Field Level Media