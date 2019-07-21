Report: Ex-NFL LB Merriman sued for wrongful death
The parents of a woman who died of a drug overdose in 2017 have filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman, TMZ reported Saturday.
According to TMZ, the suit alleges Merriman drugged and possibly assaulted
Kimberly Fattorini, who was a Playboy employee, on the night of a party at the
Playboy mansion in Los Angeles. Fattorini's death was ruled accidental and
attributed to a combination of alcohol, cocaine and GHB -- commonly labeled a
date-rape drug -- in her system.
Per the report, the suit claims a text message from Fattorini indicates
Merriman gave her GHB. The suit goes on to allege that Merriman was with
Fattorini, and did not want it known that he was with her, when 911 was called
from a friend's house, where Fattorini was found by first responders
"half-naked with her jeans unzipped and unbuttoned."
The suit also references two alleged text messages, with one of Fattorini's
friends saying, "(sic) Shawn killed her ass, what a idiot," and a
promoter from the party replying, "That dumbass been drugging girls for
years."
A representative for Merriman denied the allegations to TMZ, saying neither
Merriman nor his attorney "have any knowledge of him being named in any
lawsuit."
"This alleged lawsuit is baseless," the representative added. "Shawne attended
an after party more than two years ago where a young woman unfortunately
overdosed.
"...The police thoroughly investigated and found no wrongdoing whatsoever by
Shawne. The fact that they are raising this now, two years after the fact,
demonstrates the baseless nature of these allegations."
Merriman, 35, played eight years in the NFL, earning three Pro Bowl selections
and one first-team All-Pro selection during six years with the San Diego
Chargers. He played two years for the Buffalo Bills from 2011-12 before
retiring.
--Field Level Media