Report: Former NFL lineman Boselli in ICU with COVID-19

Per Freeman, the 47-year-old Boselli is doing better but still receiving

treatment.

Boselli was named to the Pro Bowl on five occasions and earned three All-Pro

selections with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected him with the second

overall pick of the 1995 NFL Draft. He played in 91 games (90 starts) with the

Jaguars from 1995-2001.

Boselli has been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in each of the

past four years.

Boselli also was a three-time All-American at Southern California from 1992-94

and was inducted into the College Hall of Fame in 2014.

As of Sunday afternoon, more than 718,000 people around the world had been

diagnosed with the disease, with nearly 33,900 fatalities, according to Johns

Hopkins University.

--Field Level Media