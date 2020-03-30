Report: Former NFL lineman Boselli in ICU with COVID-19
Former NFL offensive tackle Tony Boselli was placed in an intensive care unit of a Jacksonville-area hospital hospital as a result of the coronavirus, according to a report from Mike Freeman of the Bleacher Report.
Per Freeman, the 47-year-old Boselli is doing better but still receiving
treatment.
Boselli was named to the Pro Bowl on five occasions and earned three All-Pro
selections with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected him with the second
overall pick of the 1995 NFL Draft. He played in 91 games (90 starts) with the
Jaguars from 1995-2001.
Boselli has been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in each of the
past four years.
Boselli also was a three-time All-American at Southern California from 1992-94
and was inducted into the College Hall of Fame in 2014.
As of Sunday afternoon, more than 718,000 people around the world had been
diagnosed with the disease, with nearly 33,900 fatalities, according to Johns
Hopkins University.
--Field Level Media