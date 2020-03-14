Report: G Warmack eyes return to NFL

Warmack, who was the 10th overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft, played in 68

games with the Tennessee Titans (2013-16) and Philadelphia Eagles (2017-18).

He did not play in the NFL during the 2019 season.

The 28-year-old Warmack played four offensive snaps in the Eagles' 41-33

victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018.

Per Garafolo, Warmack has hired a new agent and has visits lined up once teams

reopen their facilities.

