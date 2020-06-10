American Football

Report: Kaepernick 'more motivated than ever' to play in NFL

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

Colin Kaepernick is "more motivated than ever" to return to the NFL this season, according to a report Wednesday from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Kaepernick has not directly addressed his interest in playing in the league at
age 32 but PFT reported on Wednesday he is training diligently for that
opportunity.

Kaepernick attempted to drum up NFL interest with a workout in 2019 but some
teams that declared they planned to attend did not when the venue was changed.

Sport-On this day: Born June 11, 1956: Joe Montana, American football player

11 HOURS AGO

Kaepernick hasn't received a formal contract offer since the San Francisco
49ers split with him in March 2017. The season prior, he became a polarizing
figure in sports because of his decision to peacefully protest by kneeling
during the national anthem to bring attention to issues of social injustice
and police brutality.

Many players, from former teammate Eric Reid to Atlanta Falcons quarterback
Matt Ryan and New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins, are calling for the
NFL to give Kaepernick an opportunity.

Seattle Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde said Kaepernick should be in the
NFL.

"I think the NFL can start by signing him back," Hyde said. "I think if they
sign Kap back, that'll show that they're really trying to move in a different
direction. Because was making a statement four years ago about what's
going on in today's world and the NFL didn't bother to listen to him then, so
I think they should start by doing that."

--Field Level Media

Saints' Jenkins: NFL must address Kaepernick

21 HOURS AGO
REFILE-NFL-US Army veteran stunned by negative reaction to Kaepernick kneeling

YESTERDAY AT 16:00
