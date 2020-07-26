Report: NFL adds temporary IR for players who test positive

There will be a temporary injured reserve list for players who test positive for the coronavirus during the 2020 NFL season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

The new arrangement was part of the agreement reached Friday by the league and

the NFL Players Association, according to the report.

Rapoport said a player who tests positive will be placed on temporary IR

immediately, with his return subject to medical clearance.

Teams can promote a practice squad player as a replacement, then return that

player to the practice squad without waivers. The temporary IR is unlimited

and provides the "desired and necessary roster flexibility," according to the

report.

Thirty NFL teams report to training camp on Tuesday. The Houston Texans and

Kansas City Chiefs opened camp Sunday because they will play earlier than

other teams. They are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 10 in Kansas City,

while the rest of the teams begin play on Sept. 13.

--Field Level Media

