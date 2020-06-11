Report: NFL confirms there will be no live minicamps

The NFL confirmed there will be no live minicamps this offseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

The league notified teams that the dates for virtual offseason work have been

extended through June 26, but "there will be no in-person minicamps," per the

report.

The decision was widely expected, considering the variance in

social-distancing restrictions around the country during the coronavirus

pandemic.

American Football Report: NFL, NFLPA in talks to shorten preseason A DAY AGO

It means the first opportunity for coaches to work directly with players on

the field will be at training camp, scheduled to begin July 28 for most teams.

--Field Level Media

American Football Report: Kaepernick 'more motivated than ever' to play in NFL YESTERDAY AT 15:50