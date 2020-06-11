American Football

Report: NFL confirms there will be no live minicamps

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

The NFL confirmed there will be no live minicamps this offseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

The league notified teams that the dates for virtual offseason work have been
extended through June 26, but "there will be no in-person minicamps," per the
report.

The decision was widely expected, considering the variance in
social-distancing restrictions around the country during the coronavirus
pandemic.

It means the first opportunity for coaches to work directly with players on
the field will be at training camp, scheduled to begin July 28 for most teams.

--Field Level Media

