The network reported that the NFL has completed its review of the Titans'

response to the outbreak, which started in late September and stretched into

early October. The Titans had at least 24 players or staff members test

positive for COVID-19 and needed to reschedule a pair of games because of it.

The NFL found incidents in which people were not wearing masks in the Titans'

practice facility. The league also said there was insufficient communication

about player workouts away from the facility.

No individual player, coach or staff member on the Titans will be disciplined,

ESPN reported. The Titans will not lose any draft picks as part of the

punishment.

--Field Level Media

