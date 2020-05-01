American Football

Report: NFL could play Saturdays without college football

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

If college football stays on the sideline, the NFL could swoop in for the Saturday slot on the sports schedule this fall.

The option, outlined by the New York Post on Friday, involves giving the NFL a
flex option to shift a game or two per week to Saturday in the event college
football doesn't take place in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL schedule is due to be released on May 9, NFL spokesperson Brian
McCarthy confirmed this week.

American Football

Bengals release QB Dalton, clearing way for Burrow era

YESTERDAY AT 17:32

Fan attendance at preseason and regular-season games is not certain.

Many variables are already in play for the NFL in planning the 2020 regular
season, but commissioner Roger Goodell said last week the league is planning
to start on time. McCarthy said this week that means Opening Night would be
Sept. 10, a Thursday night when the reigning Super Bowl champion would
typically host a game.

In 2019, teams chosen to play Saturday games were not selected until late in
the year, and the games were played only in December. Most college football
conferences end their regular season in November.

--Field Level Media

American Football

Goodell reduces salary to $0, NFL employees take paycut

29/04/2020 AT 18:45
American Football

NFL: Bucs QB Brady followed rules in Leftwich visit

28/04/2020 AT 16:35
Related Topics
American Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBengals release QB Dalton, clearing way for Burrow era
Next articleKoln report three positive coronavirus tests amid fears for Bundesliga return