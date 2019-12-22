Report: NFL could try to simplify coin toss

The likely discussion stems from an incident in Week 15, when Dallas Cowboys

quarterback Dak Prescott tried to communicate that the team wanted to defer to

the second half and kick off to the Los Angeles Rams.

Under the current rules, a team captain must clearly use the term "defer,"

Schefter said.

According to the Fox broadcast, the Cowboys were set to kick off to start both

halves after quarterback Prescott was not clear about his team's choice, and

referee Walt Anderson ruled Dallas chose to kick off rather than defer its

choice to the second half.

When the Cowboys won the toss, Prescott was asked by Anderson what the team

wanted to do. Video showed that Prescott initially said "defense" twice, then

said they wanted to "kick" the ball twice, pointing in the direction he wanted

to kick. Anderson then asked Prescott, "You want to kick?"

Prescott then said, "We defer to the second half, yes." Anderson then said,

"OK, you're going to kick."

Shortly after the Cowboys kicked off, the Fox broadcast announced that

Anderson heard Prescott say the Cowboys wanted to kick rather than defer their

choice to the second half. That would mean the Rams would have the option to

receive second-half kickoff, as well.

However, league officials in New York and Anderson conferred during halftime

and confirmed that Prescott used the word "defer," according to the Fox

broadcast. That proved enough to correct the issue, as the Rams kicked off to

the Cowboys to start the third quarter.

--Field Level Media