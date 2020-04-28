Report: NFL creating alternatives for 2020 schedule

The NFL is forming contingency plans in case its schedule of games needs to be altered, Sports Business Daily reported Monday, including season openers more than a month later than expected and pushing back the Super Bowl by as much as three weeks.

Just days after the league hosted its first-ever virtual draft, with coaches,

team representatives and players all at home, the NFL is trying to be

proactive when it comes to schedule changes that might be needed during the

coronavirus pandemic.

According to the report, the opening slate of regular-season games could be

moved all the way back to Thursday, Oct. 15, which is currently set as the

start to Week 6. The Super Bowl in Tampa, Fla., could be moved from Feb. 7 all

the way back to Feb. 28.

"We've been in constant communication with the NFL and we're totally focused

on Feb. 7, 2021," Tampa Bay Sports Commission executive director Rob Higgins

told Sports Business Daily.

Also under consideration is the elimination of the bye week for each team,

skipping the Pro Bowl and the elimination of the extra week between the NFC

and AFC championship games.

According to the report, all Sundays in February are under consideration for

Super Bowl LV in order to adapt to whatever schedule changes are needed.

Two early-season slates of games could be moved to back end of the season, per

the report. Another week reportedly could feature matchups only of teams with

the same bye week, so if bye weeks are eliminated those contests could be made

up with minimal disruption.

The NFL schedule is expected to be released on May 9, though Sports Business

Daily reported that it likely will come with caveats about potential changes.

"One thing I've learned about what we are going through as a country is you

can't tell a week from now much less three months from now," commissioner

Roger Goodell said last week on ABC's "Good Morning America." "So, our job is

to be ready. We will obviously be ready to make alternatives."

--Field Level Media

