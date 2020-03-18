Report: NFL deals could be delayed due to lack of physicals
While NFL teams are making deals at a rapid pace, the time frame for trades and free agent contracts to be finalized could be slowed significantly due to complications related to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a league memo obtained Tuesday by NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, "clubs
should consider including contingency language in trade agreements to account
for a scenario where a player is unable to take and pass a physical."
The league also is prohibiting teams from announcing free agent acquisitions
that are agreed to but not finalized pending the player passing a physical
exam. Only completed contracts may be announced. Thus, when the league's new
business year commences Wednesday at 4 p.m. EDT, there likely won't be the
usual array of signing announcements.
The NFL and the NFL Players Association on Monday agreed to ban players and
team representatives from traveling for meetings regarding free agent moves,
and players are barred from entering team facilities through the end of March.
Pelissero reported that teams making trades could ask players to undergo a
physical near their home, "but some teams aren't comfortable with that."
It is unclear whether the availability of physical exams will be impacted by
the health-care system's full-time response to the pandemic.
The new regulations could put on hold numerous league-changing transactions,
including the trade of DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans to the Arizona
Cardinals, Tom Brady's reported move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philip
Rivers' reported deal with the Indianapolis Colts, and Teddy Bridgewater's
reported move to the Carolina Panthers.
--Field Level Media