Report: NFL delays offseason phase 1
Teams are being advised the first phase of the offseason program, which includes rookie minicamps after the NFL draft, will be delayed by at least one week, NFL Network reported.
Team facilities remain closed for all non-essential -- primarily healthcare --
employees. Coaches, general managers and scouts are meeting via video
conference and will conduct their entire draft not from the typical team
facility "war room" but remote locations that follow national social
distancing guidelines prohibiting more than 10 people from being assembled.
Monday was the scheduled start date of offseason programs for teams with new
coaches, such as Mike McCarthy with the Dallas Cowboys and Matt Rhule with the
Carolina Panthers. The New York Giants (Joe Judge), Cleveland Browns (Kevin
Stefanski) and Washington Redskins (Ron Rivera) are the other coaches impacted
by the first-year rule.
Per NFL Network, the NFL Players Association is discussing parameters of the
reshaped program with the NFL with a heavy emphasis on virtual learning using
team-issued playbooks and film study.
President Donald Trump told the commissioners of sports leagues on a weekend
conference call that he expects the NFL season to start on time.
The NFL hasn't released a regular season schedule, but reports indicate it
will be released before May 9.
Week 1 of the regular season would typically start with the Kansas City
Chiefs, by virtue of winning the Super Bowl last season, playing host to a
game on Thursday, Sept. 10.
