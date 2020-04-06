Report: NFL delays offseason phase 1

Team facilities remain closed for all non-essential -- primarily healthcare --

employees. Coaches, general managers and scouts are meeting via video

conference and will conduct their entire draft not from the typical team

facility "war room" but remote locations that follow national social

distancing guidelines prohibiting more than 10 people from being assembled.

Monday was the scheduled start date of offseason programs for teams with new

coaches, such as Mike McCarthy with the Dallas Cowboys and Matt Rhule with the

Carolina Panthers. The New York Giants (Joe Judge), Cleveland Browns (Kevin

Stefanski) and Washington Redskins (Ron Rivera) are the other coaches impacted

by the first-year rule.

Per NFL Network, the NFL Players Association is discussing parameters of the

reshaped program with the NFL with a heavy emphasis on virtual learning using

team-issued playbooks and film study.

President Donald Trump told the commissioners of sports leagues on a weekend

conference call that he expects the NFL season to start on time.

The NFL hasn't released a regular season schedule, but reports indicate it

will be released before May 9.

Week 1 of the regular season would typically start with the Kansas City

Chiefs, by virtue of winning the Super Bowl last season, playing host to a

game on Thursday, Sept. 10.

--Field Level Media