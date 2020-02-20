Report: NFL expected to expand playoff field

According to the report, league sources indicated to ESPN the proposal would

have seven teams from each conference qualify for the playoffs, up from six.

Only one team from each conference would receive a bye in the wild-card round,

down from two teams.

Had that format been in place for the 2019 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers

(8-8) and Los Angeles Rams (9-7) would have made the playoffs. The addition of

a proposed 17th regular-season game could have furthered altered that

scenario.

"That's been agreed to for a long time," a source familiar with the CBA talks

told Schefter about the popularity of the proposed playoff changes. "There

wasn't a lot of disagreement to that issue."

According to Schefter, the teams that get the first-round bye would get

postseason pay for that weekend of rest, something that does not happen under

the current CBA.

The biggest sticking point in recent weeks when it came to hammering out a new

CBA was reportedly over whether the league would add the 17th game to the

regular season. Schefter reported that is still one of the "final issues" to

be worked out, and that a 17th regular-season game would not be added to the

schedule until 2021 at the earliest..

The current CBA was ratified in 2011 and is set to expire following the 2020

season.

"I'd be very surprised if there's not a new CBA for the new league year," a

source told Schefter.

--Field Level Media