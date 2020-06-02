American Football

Report: NFL facilities expected to open this week

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

NFL teams are set to return to their facilities this week for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced all 32 clubs into a work-from-home environment.

ESPN reported Tuesday that almost all teams would be allowed to open
facilities this week with a few exceptions. Some states seen as COVID-19 hot
spots -- including Illinois and Washington -- could remain closed for a short
period of time.

The NFL ordered teams to work from home in on March 24, closing all team
facilities and conducting the first of its kind draft in April.

Offseason workouts, including voluntary and minicamp sessions, have taken
place virtually.

All facilities are expected to be open well before training camp is scheduled
to begin in late July. ESPN reported the NFL plan for preseason is flexible,
and shortening the four-week preseason to reduce the number of games and limit
travel is viewed as likely.

Teams will be confined to their team facilities and unable to travel to
another location to hold training camp. The Dallas Cowboys, who travel to
Oxnard, Calif., every July for camp, will be prohibited from returning there
this summer. The Buffalo Bills (St. John Fisher College) and Pittsburgh
Steelers (St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.) are among the other teams who
use off-site destinations for training camp.

Based on the same report, popular joint practices between teams in the
preseason are not expected to be approved.

Multiple teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, Bills and Miami Dolphins,
publicly shared they had made efforts to arrange joint workouts during the
preseason.

--Field Level Media

