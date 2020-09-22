The San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, the Denver Broncos' Vic Fangio and the
Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll each were fined $100,000 for not wearing masks
Sunday, and their teams were docked $250,000, according to ESPN's Adam
Schefter.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported the same dollar figures
and indicated that three teams were involved but did not list the individuals.

Following the opening week of games, Sept. 10-14, NFL executive vice president
of football operations Troy Vincent reportedly sent a firm memo reminding
coaches of their obligation to wear masks with the league holding games amid
the coronavirus pandemic.

Multiple media outlets noted that the two head coaches whose teams played
Monday night, the Las Vegas Raiders' Jon Gruden and the New Orleans Saints'
Sean Payton, frequently weren't wearing masks during the first half.

--Field Level Media

