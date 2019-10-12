Report: NFL fines Raiders' Incognito $21K

Report: NFL fines Raiders' Incognito $21K
By Reuters

38 minutes agoUpdated 35 minutes ago

The NFL fined Oakland guard Richie Incognito for two plays in the Raiders' Week 5 win over the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The league fined Incognito $21,054 in all for a chop block and for unnecessary
roughness, Pelissero reported.

In his first season with the Raiders, Incognito was suspended for Week 1 and 2
games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Incognito, 36, pleaded guilty to a pair of Class 1 misdemeanors after he
punched a hole in the wall at the Arizona home of his 90-year-old grandmother
in August 2018 and damaged the control box of a security system. Incognito
reportedly was upset after the death of his father and blamed his grandmother.

Also in Arizona, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge
that occurred two days after the incident at his grandmother's home.

--Field Level Media

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react