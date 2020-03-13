Report: NFL free agency could be delayed

Early Thursday, ESPN reported the NFL had "no plans to move the start of the

league year," which is officially scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET on

Wednesday, March 18.

However, PFT reported Thursday evening that the league is "contemplating the

possibility of announcing on Sunday" that the start of free agency will be

delayed.

Per the report, the NFL doesn't want to make such an announcement until after

player voting on the new collective bargaining agreement closes Saturday.

Players have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday to vote on a new 10-year CBA that

would go into effect with the new league year if approved.

It's unclear how long free agency would be delayed, if at all.

Under the current schedule, teams have until 11:59 a.m. ET on Monday to use

their franchise and transition tags. The legal tampering period, during which

agents for pending free agents are permitted to talk to other teams, is set to

begin Monday at noon ET.

Earlier Thursday, the NFL canceled its March 29 league meeting, with reports

saying contingency plans are being drawn up for the draft in late April.

Meanwhile, several teams have suspended all travel by team employees, bringing

personnel staff and coaches off of scouting visits. Many have also closed

their facilities or asked all non-essential staff to work from home.

--Field Level Media