That includes coaches, medical personnel and necessary support staff. Two

weeks ago, the league announced a maximum of 110 and now has reduced that

number by 36 percent.

"These policies have evolved and will continue to evolve," NFL spokesman Brian

McCarthy told the publication.

Additionally, staff members must fly with the team if they intend to have

contact with the rest of the traveling party.

The reduction is part of the NFL's effort to try to mitigate the spread of the

coronavirus.

--Field Level Media

