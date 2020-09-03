That includes coaches, medical personnel and necessary support staff. Two
weeks ago, the league announced a maximum of 110 and now has reduced that
number by 36 percent.
"These policies have evolved and will continue to evolve," NFL spokesman Brian
McCarthy told the publication.
American Football
Social injustice and COVID-19 in spotlight as kickoff nears
Additionally, staff members must fly with the team if they intend to have
contact with the rest of the traveling party.
The reduction is part of the NFL's effort to try to mitigate the spread of the
coronavirus.
--Field Level Media
American Football
Detroit Lions walk out of practice to protest Blake shooting
American Football
All 77 NFL positive COVID-19 tests from weekend come back negative