Report: NFL inviting prospects to virtual draft experience

According to an NFL Network report, the league has been inviting prospects to

participate virtually, with 50 or more expected to be involved "via video,

social media, etc." The report adds players and families will receive a "draft

package," although it's unclear what that entails.

The draft is scheduled for April 23-25 and will be held entirely online after

the spread of COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the planned live event in

Las Vegas.

Multiple media outlets have reported that NFL general managers are lobbying

for the draft to be pushed back, but the league said last week that the event

will happen as scheduled.

In a typical year, around 20 or 30 prospects would be invited to attend the

draft in-person with families and friends, appearing on the red carpet

beforehand and taking the stage to greet commissioner Roger Goodell after

being selected. Most go in the first round -- held on a Thursday -- but some

wind up being picked on Friday during Round 2 or Round 3.

