Report: NFL, NFLPA near roadmap to return

A roadmap for players to return to team facilities is being discussed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, NFL Network reported on Monday.
The initial goal is to allow teams to bring in players who need physicals,
including rookies and players signed in free agency. That could happen by June
26, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
No minicamps or formal group training will be permitted.
The NFL provided a memo to teams and the NFLPA outlining details of some
requirements before players can return, including 6 feet between all lockers
"where possible." Given the order to hold training camp at team facilities,
housing all 90 players permitted on a roster during training camp at an
acceptable social distance could be a challenge for teams already in tight
quarters.
In the memo, there are no established regulations for COVID-19 testing or
protocol for handling positive tests. However, the league plans to establish
such protocol this month, noting "we should expect that these protocols will
change as medical and scientific knowledge of the disease continues to grow."
Some teams found ways to have independent physicians or previous team
physicians provide information about free agents in order to complete
contracts in March.
But most free agent deals reportedly include provisions for voiding deals
should the player eventually fail a physical.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, players were not allowed to visit the
headquarters of teams or be seen for physical evaluations.
Limited medical access led to quarterback Tom Brady visiting an independent
doctor in New York before signing a two-year, $50 million deal with the Tampa
Bay Buccaneers.
Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned. His medical
history, including chronic knee problems, could be a factor as Clowney
publicly stated he has lowered his asking price.
The Atlanta Falcons completed a one-year, $4 million deal with running back
Todd Gurley -- whose own knee issues are a concern -- that is pending the
completion of a full physical.
