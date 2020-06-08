Report: NFL, NFLPA near roadmap to return

A roadmap for players to return to team facilities is being discussed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, NFL Network reported on Monday.

The initial goal is to allow teams to bring in players who need physicals,

including rookies and players signed in free agency. That could happen by June

26, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

No minicamps or formal group training will be permitted.

American Football Ex-NFL receiver Caldwell shot, killed 19 HOURS AGO

The NFL provided a memo to teams and the NFLPA outlining details of some

requirements before players can return, including 6 feet between all lockers

"where possible." Given the order to hold training camp at team facilities,

housing all 90 players permitted on a roster during training camp at an

acceptable social distance could be a challenge for teams already in tight

quarters.

In the memo, there are no established regulations for COVID-19 testing or

protocol for handling positive tests. However, the league plans to establish

such protocol this month, noting "we should expect that these protocols will

change as medical and scientific knowledge of the disease continues to grow."

Some teams found ways to have independent physicians or previous team

physicians provide information about free agents in order to complete

contracts in March.

But most free agent deals reportedly include provisions for voiding deals

should the player eventually fail a physical.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, players were not allowed to visit the

headquarters of teams or be seen for physical evaluations.

Limited medical access led to quarterback Tom Brady visiting an independent

doctor in New York before signing a two-year, $50 million deal with the Tampa

Bay Buccaneers.

Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned. His medical

history, including chronic knee problems, could be a factor as Clowney

publicly stated he has lowered his asking price.

The Atlanta Falcons completed a one-year, $4 million deal with running back

Todd Gurley -- whose own knee issues are a concern -- that is pending the

completion of a full physical.

--Field Level Media

American Football Ex-NFL receiver Caldwell shot, killed YESTERDAY AT 15:07