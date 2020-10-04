That brings the total positives in the organization to 18 -- nine players and
nine others -- in the past week. Since the testing began, there have been 20
positive results in all in the organization.
The NFL and the NFL Players Association reportedly are investigating whether
the team's personnel broke the league's protocols during the outbreak.
The league and union are reported to have requested videotapes of team
activity to try to understand how the outbreak occurred. The investigation
reportedly is focused on linebackers coach Shane Bowen, who was the first in
the organization to catch the coronavirus.
Earlier in the week, head coach Mike Vrabel said the Titans have done
everything that's been asked of them.
"Nobody's to blame. We're in a pandemic. Unfortunately things happen," Vrabel
said.
"Since receiving the protocols in August, we've followed those by the letter
and that we're conscious of everything that we did. This is a very unfortunate
situation, but one that were confident we will be able to handle safely with
... the players' best interest in mind."
The NFL postponed Sunday's scheduled Titans-Pittsburgh Steelers game because
of the outbreak in Tennessee. The Week 5 schedule calls for the Titans to host
the Buffalo Bills, but ESPN reported that game could be in jeopardy if further
tests come back with positive results.
The NFL juggled the schedule on Friday, moving the Titans-Steelers game to
Oct. 25. The Steelers, originally scheduled to meet the Ravens that week,
instead will play Baltimore on Nov. 1.
The shift moves the byes for the Titans and Steelers to Week 4, with the
Ravens flipping their bye from Week 8 to Week 7.
The Titans are the first NFL team to experience an outbreak of the
coronavirus. Their opponent last weekend, the Minnesota Vikings, returned to
practice on Thursday and did so again on Friday under enhanced protocols the
NFL shared with teams on Thursday night.
There were no positive tests among Minnesota personnel after game-day testing
Sunday morning prior to their game at the Houston Texans.
