Report: NFL owners want cap resolution soon

NFL owners want to finalize an agreement with the NFL Players Association by Sunday regarding the expected revenue shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic and how it will affect the salary cap, NFL Network reported Thursday.

Per the report, the owners would like a deal before the full rosters for the

Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans are scheduled to start strength and

conditioning work. Without a deal by Sunday, the league could push back

in-person workouts.

The hard deadline for any economic agreement would be the start of the regular

season, as player salaries would guarantee if a game is played.

Multiple outlets have reported the union would like to spread out the impact

of the revenue shortfall over multiple years, minimizing the impact on the

salary cap.

However, owners want to concentrate the effect on the 2021 cap and even part

of the 2020 cap. According to The MMQB, some owners are strongly opposed to

spreading losses out over multiple years, as they did in 2011-13, something

they view as an "interest-free loan" to players.

If no deal is reached, the cap could drop by as much as $70 million in 2021,

per projections, from its current number of $198.2 million. Per NFL Network, a

general manager believes dropping the 2020 cap by even $10 million would be

"too much" at the moment, as several teams are already short on cap space.

Negotiations between the league and union in recent days have focused on the

preseason -- which was eliminated -- roster sizes, testing procedures and

rules for players who opt out of playing. In addition to the economics, the

sides still must agree on a firm training camp schedule, with players pushing

for more time to ramp up to fully padded practices.

In a separate report Thursday, NFL Network said the league will recommend

players use mouth shields on helmets but is not expected to require them.

The shields, created by Oakley in partnership with the NFL, were designed to

help protect players from airborne particles that could spread COVID-19. Some

players, including Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, have said they

would not wear them, while others like Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell

Wilson have practiced in them on their own.

--Field Level Media

