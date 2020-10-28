The NFL currently plans to limit attendance to 20 percent for Super Bowl LV,
scheduled for Feb. 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., ESPN
reported Wednesday.

The stadium has a seating capacity of 65,618 fans, expandable to 75,000 for
special events, meaning an estimated crowd of 13,000 to 15,000 could be
allowed to attend the game.

Other restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic include spectators
being required to wear masks and sit in "pods six feet apart," per the report.

ESPN also said the date of the game will not change if the NFL adds a Week 18
to the regular season. The week off currently scheduled between the conference
championships and the Super Bowl would be eliminated instead.

--Field Level Media

