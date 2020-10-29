The NFL currently plans to limit attendance to 20 percent for Super Bowl LV,

scheduled for Feb. 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., ESPN

reported Wednesday.

The stadium has a seating capacity of 65,618 fans, expandable to 75,000 for

special events, meaning an estimated crowd of 13,000 to 15,000 could be

allowed to attend the game.

American Football Jimmy Orr, 1958 NFL Rookie of Year, dies at 85 4 HOURS AGO

Later Wednesday, the NFL issued a statement denying that a capacity limit is

set for the Super Bowl.

The statement read, "The safety of the public, attendees, players and

personnel continues to be our foremost priority. We are working on a host of

Super Bowl plans, including gameday, in conjunction with the host committee

and the appropriate local and county public health and government officials.

"There is no set capacity figure at this time as we continue to monitor the

ongoing pandemic with more than three months to go before the Super Bowl on

February 7. There have been 19 teams that have already or have been authorized

by public authorities to host regular season games. The average has been

around 20 percent with fans seated in pods and everyone wearing face

coverings. Among the scenarios we are exploring is a capacity of around that

figure but we anticipate it could grow as we get closer to the game."

Other restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic include spectators

being required to wear masks and sit in "pods six feet apart," per ESPN.

The date of the game will not change if the NFL adds a Week 18 to the regular

season, according to the report. The week off currently scheduled between the

conference championships and the Super Bowl would be eliminated instead.

--Field Level Media

American Football Super Bowl seating will be cut due to COVID-19 -report 7 HOURS AGO