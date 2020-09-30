The league is considering Monday night as an option, per the report.

Three Titans players -- defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau
Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson -- were placed on the
Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday as the NFL shut down the team facility. A
fourth player returned a positive test Wednesday, according to NFL Network.

American Football
Titans home game versus Steelers postponed due to COVID-19
42 MINUTES AGO

The Titans also reported five positive tests among team personnel.

There is no announcement yet on the status of Sunday's game involving the
Minnesota Vikings. Their Week 4 game could also be postponed pending COVID-19
test results this week. The Vikings hosted the Titans on Sunday in Minneapolis
and the team's facility was closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

--Field Level Media

American Football
NFL POSTPONES SUNDAY GAME BETWEEN TENNESSEE AND PITTSBURGH DUE TO POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES - ESPN
42 MINUTES AGO
American Football
Titans close facilities after positive COVID-19 tests
YESTERDAY AT 15:24