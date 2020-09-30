The league is considering Monday night as an option, per the report.

Three Titans players -- defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau

Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson -- were placed on the

Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday as the NFL shut down the team facility. A

fourth player returned a positive test Wednesday, according to NFL Network.

The Titans also reported five positive tests among team personnel.

There is no announcement yet on the status of Sunday's game involving the

Minnesota Vikings. Their Week 4 game could also be postponed pending COVID-19

test results this week. The Vikings hosted the Titans on Sunday in Minneapolis

and the team's facility was closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

