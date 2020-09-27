The NFL's strict COVID-19 protocols limit the non-players and coaches who can

enter the locker room. Per league rules, only 40 employees (aside from

players) are allowed access to the locker room.

Those employees are the team's coaching staff, training personnel, equipment

staff, general manager, a security person and a communications person.

According to the report, league officials believe a non-credentialed team

employee entered the Raiders' locker room on Monday night.

The league has fined coaches and teams $1.75 million so far this season for

failing to comply with mask requirements aimed at stopping the spread of the

coronavirus.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 and the team was fined $250,000

for violating the mask policy in Week 2.

On Friday, the league sent a memo reminding teams of the rules ahead of Week

3.

"All individuals, except for active players in the bench area, are required to

wear face coverings at all times on game day, including on the sidelines and

in the coaches' booth," said the memo, shared by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

via social media.

The memo reiterated that the rule applies to all non-playing club personnel

and "strongly encouraged" players who don't expect to substitute into the game

to wear masks.

The NFL also fined Pete Carroll (Seattle Seahawks), Kyle Shanahan (San

Francisco 49ers), Vic Fangio (Denver Broncos) and Sean Payton (New Orleans

Saints) and their teams for violating the mask policy in Week 2.

