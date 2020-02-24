Report: NFL reinstates LB Burfict for 2020 season

Playing for the then-Oakland Raiders, Burfict was suspended for the final 12

games of the 2019 season after his helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts

tight end Jack Doyle in Week 4. It was the longest suspension in NFL history

for an on-field hit.

Burfict, 29, is a free agent. He was playing on a one-year, $2 million

contract with the Raiders, a discounted deal due in part to his previous

transgressions.

He missed the start of both the 2016 and 2017 seasons while serving

suspensions for player-safety violations, and he missed the start of 2018 for

a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

In 2016, Burfict had a five-game suspension for a hit on Kansas City Chiefs

fullback Anthony Sherman reduced to three games.

He has amassed more than $5.3 million in fines and forfeited salary due to

suspensions in his career, Spotrac said.

Burfict's agent, Peter Schaffer, said the eight-year NFL veteran has been

working out at his alma mater, Arizona State.

"Vontaze has spent the entire offseason studying and learning the proper code

of conduct for participation in the NFL," Schaffer said, per Pelissero. "He

has watched tape, talked with coaches and NFL experts doing everything he can

to conform his passionate play to the rules of the NFL."

Burfict has 622 tackles, 8.5 sacks, five interceptions and five fumble

recoveries in 79 games (77 starts) with the Bengals and Raiders. He made the

Pro Bowl in 2013.

--Field Level Media