Report: NFL sets up tech safeguards for draft

To that end, ESPN reported Wednesday that the league is building in several

safeguards to protect teams from lost internet connections or other

interruptions that might otherwise result in missed picks or insufficient time

to make trades.

NFL team executives are conducting the April 23-25 draft from their homes due

to isolation guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league plans to test the system multiple times before the draft. In

addition, a conference call with all 32 teams will remain in progress

throughout the draft, per the report.

--Field Level Media