Rosas was sentenced to three years of probation and a 30-day suspended jail

sentence on Sept. 23 for his role in a hit-and-run car accident in Chico,

Calif., on June 16.

Rosas, 25, pled no contest to reckless driving, leaving the scene of an

accident and driving without a valid license. According to authorities,

witnesses said Rosa drove through at red light at 90-100 mph and slammed into

another vehicle in the intersection. Police said a bloodied Rosas was later

found walking about a mile from the scene.

The Giants released Rosas on July 28. He signed with the Jaguars on Sept. 28

and played in one game this season before being released on Friday. He made 4

of 5 field-goal attempts in a 33-25 loss at Cincinnati in Week 4.

Rosas had a subpar 2019 campaign in which he made just 12 of 17 field-goal

attempts, none from longer than 45 yards. He also missed four of his 39

extra-point attempts. Rosas made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after making 32 of 33

field goals and 31 of 32 PATs.

