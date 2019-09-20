Report: NFL temporarily bans on-field pyrotechnics
The NFL temporarily is banning on-field pyrotechnics and "flame effects" while its investigates a fire that occurred last Sunday during Tennessee Titans' pregame ceremonies, ESPN reported Friday.
The league said the ban will be in place until it finishes its review of the
circumstances at Nissan Stadium in Nashville last week. As the Titans were
marking the jersey retirement for Eddie George and the late Steve McNair,
flames shot out of one of the on-field pyrotechnic machines.
No one was injured.
The Minnesota Vikings issued a statement Friday, confirming that pyrotechnics
away from the field remained allowed.
--Field Level Media
