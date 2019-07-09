Report: NFL to pay medical bills for Dolphins' Norton

The 22-year-old suffered career-ending injuries in a car accident last week,

including the amputation of his left arm.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a GoFundMe page set up to raise additional financial

support for Norton had raised more than $5,000.

Agent Malki Kawa said Norton's "spirits are up considering the traumatic

accident that he suffered and he's thankful for the support."

Kawa said Norton was scheduled for another operation on his left arm on

Tuesday.

Norton posted an update on Instagram on Monday: "I'm good thank you to

everyone that checked on me!!! I'm good thanks for the prayers to God be the

glory."

Norton was signed off the Carolina Panthers' practice squad last year and was

expected to compete for a spot on the Dolphins' 53-man roster this summer. The

6-foot-3, 314-pound defensive lineman had 84 tackles in three seasons at Miami

in college, including five sacks.

Norton, who has not played in an NFL game, was a seventh-round draft pick by

the Panthers in 2018.

