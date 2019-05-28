Report: NFL to review video of Cowboys' Elliott altercation

Gossip website TMZ posted a video last Monday showing events that took place

early May 18 at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival in Las Vegas. The video

shows a man identified as Elliott pushing a security guard against a metal

railing, and he falls. Elliott then is handcuffed but not arrested.

An NFL source told Yahoo Sports that the video is reviewable under the

league's personal conduct policy, especially given Elliott's previous six-game

suspension after the NFL investigated allegations of abuse made by a former

girlfriend.

Last week, team owner Jerry Jones said he didn't expect Elliott to face any

discipline and downplayed the incident.

"In terms of his status with us, (it) has not been impacted in any way. And

frankly, I know how conscientious he has been in the offseason, and that's

good enough. No, I don't see that having any consequences for us."

Cowboys executives have indicated a desire to extend Elliott's contract past

2020, when it is due to expire. Elliott, 23, rushed for 1,434 yards and six

touchdowns in 15 games last season.

