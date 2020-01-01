Report: NFL video probe finds no link to Belichick, Pats staff

The Patriots said a videographer was filming one of New England's advance

scouts for a "Do Your Job" documentary series on employees that is featured on

the team website and was not trying to gain a competitive advantage for their

late-season game against the Bengals.

The Post said the NFL investigation could conclude this week. Despite the

league not finding a connection between the football staff and the filming,

the Patriots still could face a significant fine or another penalty such as

the loss of a draft pick.

That's because the Patriots admitted they violated NFL video rules when the

crew, which was set up in the press box, shot video of the Cincinnati sideline

when the Bengals met the Browns in Cleveland on Dec. 8. The Patriots beat the

Bengals 34-13 on Dec. 15.

"The football team, the football staff and the coaching staff had nothing to

do with what happened. Nothing. So, we have no involvement in it," Belichick

said after the videotaping incident.

Commissioner Roger Goodell and other league officials must review the findings

before any penalties are announced.

Teams recently were fined between $150,000 and $350,000 for offenses that

included playing fake crowd noise in the stadium during a game (Atlanta

Falcons), using a walkie-talkie when the communications system failed (New

York Giants), violating rules on coach-to-player headsets in helmets

(Baltimore Ravens) and a team official texting coaches during games (Cleveland

Browns).

The Patriots have a history of video infractions. In 2007, the NFL fined

Belichick $500,000 and the Patriots $250,000 after the team was caught taping

the New York Jets' defensive coaches' signals in the incident known as

Spygate. New England also was docked its first-round pick in the 2008 NFL

Draft.

New England (12-4) will host the Tennessee Titans (9- 7) in the AFC wild-card

round on Saturday night.

--Field Level Media