Report: NFL video probe finds no link to Belichick, Pats staff
The NFL is winding up its investigation into a video crew's filiming of the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline and has found nothing to link the New England Patriots' football staff to any misdoings, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.
The Patriots said a videographer was filming one of New England's advance
scouts for a "Do Your Job" documentary series on employees that is featured on
the team website and was not trying to gain a competitive advantage for their
late-season game against the Bengals.
The Post said the NFL investigation could conclude this week. Despite the
league not finding a connection between the football staff and the filming,
the Patriots still could face a significant fine or another penalty such as
the loss of a draft pick.
That's because the Patriots admitted they violated NFL video rules when the
crew, which was set up in the press box, shot video of the Cincinnati sideline
when the Bengals met the Browns in Cleveland on Dec. 8. The Patriots beat the
Bengals 34-13 on Dec. 15.
"The football team, the football staff and the coaching staff had nothing to
do with what happened. Nothing. So, we have no involvement in it," Belichick
said after the videotaping incident.
Commissioner Roger Goodell and other league officials must review the findings
before any penalties are announced.
Teams recently were fined between $150,000 and $350,000 for offenses that
included playing fake crowd noise in the stadium during a game (Atlanta
Falcons), using a walkie-talkie when the communications system failed (New
York Giants), violating rules on coach-to-player headsets in helmets
(Baltimore Ravens) and a team official texting coaches during games (Cleveland
Browns).
The Patriots have a history of video infractions. In 2007, the NFL fined
Belichick $500,000 and the Patriots $250,000 after the team was caught taping
the New York Jets' defensive coaches' signals in the incident known as
Spygate. New England also was docked its first-round pick in the 2008 NFL
Draft.
New England (12-4) will host the Tennessee Titans (9- 7) in the AFC wild-card
round on Saturday night.
--Field Level Media